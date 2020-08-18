Charlene Kallenbach, 87, Almena, Wis., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Christian Community Nursing Home, Hudson.
She was born March 13, 1933, the daughter of Romie and Lucille (Lawrence) Wirth. She graduated from Barron High School in 1951 and attended the University of Eau Claire for two years.
On Oct. 25, 1953, she married John Kallenbach at Prairie Farm. Charlene and John farmed for six years near Prairie Farm. Thereafter, they founded John’s Mobile Homes. Charlene was named saleswoman of the year more than once. There wasn’t a mobile home she couldn’t sell! Her job also afforded her the privilege of being a stay-at-home mother to her four children, which was a great source of pride and joy.
Charlene enjoyed traveling with her husband in their motorhome throughout the United States, especially to Texas and Mississippi, but always returned to Wisconsin, which was referred to as “God’s Country.”
She will be remembered for her cheerful, friendly personality and warm, loving smile. She enjoyed church, community activities and dining with friends at local restaurants. Charlene had a loving and giving heart. Her humble lifestyle and strong faith were most admirable. Charlene’s children remember their mother as the best and kindest anyone could have had.
Surviving are sons Mark (Michelle), Gary (Jessica) and Alan (Michelle); a daughter Rochelle Yambert; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a son-in-law Jens Yambert
A graveside service was held Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Ridgeland.
Memorials can be made to Saint Matthew Lutheran Church, 315 Clinton Street S, Almena, WI 54805.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, handled arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
