David J. Attwood, 85, Barron, Wis., passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Rice Lake, Wis., hospital, due to natural causes.
David was born Aug. 12, 1935, at Portage. The Reverend Alfred and Phoebe Attwood were his parents, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Healy Memorial High School, Trempealeau, in 1953. He then attended and graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington, Ill., in 1957 with a degree in Music Education.
He later graduated from Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Ga., in 1959. David served with the 32nd Infantry Division at Fort Lewis, Wash., during the Berlin Crisis.
In 1960, he married Albina (Zank) Martin, who became his lifelong companion, inspiration and best friend. She preceded him in death in July of 2019.
His employment included teaching music at Owen-Withee, Fairchild and Phillips public schools. In 1967, he became licensed as a nursing home administrator and served in that capacity at Rib Lake, Fall Creek and Hayward.
David and Albina also owned and operated a bowling alley and Laundromat in Hayward. He served as organist at Trinity Lutheran Church, Hayward, for 26 years.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing and woodworking.
They had one son, Jeffrey, and he had three stepchildren: Ronald Martin, Cheryl Klatt (deceased) and Diane Thums of Rib Lake.
Cremation is being provided by Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake.
A private funeral will be held for immediate family at a time to be determined.
