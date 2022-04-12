Walter Riese, 95, Barron, Wis., passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Monroe Manor, Barron.
He was born Dec. 4, 1926, to Herman and Emma Riese at Spooner. After graduating from Spooner High School in 1944, he served a short stint in the Navy.
He then went to the Pharmacy School at the University of Minnesota. After graduation in 1950, he worked in pharmacies in Spooner and Chetek before spending most of his career at James Pharmacy, Barron.
He married Florence Petersen on June 25, 1950. They were married for 68 years, until her death in 2019. They had four daughters.
He served as alderman and mayor of Barron in the 1970s. He enjoyed living in Barron and was active in the First Lutheran Church. For many years, he played tennis weekly with his friends. He was also involved with the Spotlighter community theater.
After retirement, he enjoyed gardening and sitting on his front porch, chatting with neighbors. Walter and Florence traveled extensively. When their daughters were young, they packed the family and grandparents in the station wagon to travel around the U.S. and Canada. Later, the couple traveled worldwide, taking trips that included much of Europe, China and Mexico.
Surviving are daughters Patricia Riese (Carl Ball), Joanne Riese and Mary Riese (Erik Riese); seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Walter was preceded in death by his wife; his oldest daughter Karen Lowder; brothers Henry Reichert and Elmer Riese; and a sister Elsie Goetsch.
The family would like to thank everyone at Monroe Manor for their loving care of both Walter and Florence.
Donations can be made to First Lutheran Church, Barron.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, handled arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
