Terry Curtis Knutson

Terry C. Knutson, 64, Ridgeland, Wis., passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 18, 2020, at MCHS-Northland, Barron.
He was born June 16, 1955, to Curtis and Dorrene (Hanson) Knutson, the oldest of four children. He graduated from Colfax High School in 1973.
He married Wendy Seehaver on Sept. 15, 1975, and later purchased the Knutson family farm from his parents, located southeast of Ridgeland. They dairy farmed for many years there while raising their three sons. From 1996-1999, Terry also drove school bus for the Colfax School District.
In 1999, Terry retired from farming and sold his herd to his son, Aaron. He then began working for Ridgeland-Chetek Cooperative (now Synergy Cooperative) as a fuel hauler, where he retired last fall and worked as their mail courier until his passing.
Later in life, he married Kim Mittelstadt. They were united in marriage June 8, 2002, and resided in the Village of Ridgeland. They enjoyed scenic drives throughout the countryside, camping, going out West, spending time with their children and grandchildren, and occasional trips to Turtle Lake.
Terry, known to most as “Jumbo,” will be remembered for his big heart and willingness to help anyone in need. Terry had a way about him that made those around him feel loved and could always put a smile on your face.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and particularly enjoyed the weekly “fuel meetings.” Some of his favorite pastimes included: bow hunting, hunting trips out West, reading, working with his horse Kate and watching area horse pulls.
Terry was quick-witted and known for giving most everyone around him a hard time. He is sincerely loved by his family and his memory will live within them forever.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 17 years Kim; sons Chad (Karla), Aaron (Kelsey Ash) and Trevor (Megan); a stepdaughter Chelse (Jesse) Cockeram; grandchildren Emma, Chase, Logan, Corbin, Briella and one on the way, due in October; his mother; brothers Tom (Cindy) and Mike (Karen); a brother-in-law Ron Rose; as well as many nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
Terry was preceded in death by his father, a sister Jill Rose, and a stepson Jesse Mittelstadt.
A private graveside service will be held at New Hope Lutheran Church-Pine Creek. A celebration of life will be held on a later date.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, are handling arrangements.
