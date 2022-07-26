Elsie Newville

Elsie (Luedke) Newville, 95, Rice Lake, Wis., went to join her Savior on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at VitaCare Living 2, Rice Lake.
She was born Nov. 11, 1926 to Edward and Martha (Ulmer) Luedke at Almena, where she was raised and attended Almena Midway School. She graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1944.
Elsie worked at Merchandise Mart, Chicago, Ill., along with her sister, Olga, until the love of her life returned from WWII to bring her home to Almena. She married Clarence Newville on May 18, 1946, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Almena.
Elsie was a homemaker and later worked in the Clayton School lunchroom. She was a member of Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rice Lake, at the time of her death.
Surviving are children Linda Marlett of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Clarence Jr. “Mike” (Susan) of Holliston, Mass., and Robert (Ilene) of Cameron; grandchildren Chad Marlett of Plymouth, Mich., Robin (Craig) Wagner of Verona, James (Angela) Marlett of Austin, Texas, Patrick (Brandie) Newville of Rice Lake, Rebecca (Nathan) Neis of Lakeville, Minn., and Matthew Newville of Ashland, Mass.; great-grandchildren Gabriel, Benjamin, Isaiah and Gideon Newville, Moxin, Wrenley, Willa and Louisa Neis, Owen and Tayla Wagner, and Kara Marlett; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 55 years on May 22, 2001; a sister Olga Waters; a brother Edward Luedke; and a granddaughter Melinda Newville.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28, at Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Rev. Jeffrey Seelow officiating and interment following at St. Matthew’s Cemetery, Almena.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas, are handling arrangements.
