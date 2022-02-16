Duane Ausing Hanson

Duane A. Hanson, 86, Prairie Farm, Wis., passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. After a few months of declining health, Duane died peacefully at home with his wife Carol by his side.
Duane was born at Menomonie, Wis., on Aug. 18, 1935, to Edwin and Ragna (Ausing) Hanson. Duane’s parents moved the family, Duane and sister Diane, to the current family farm in Prairie Farm in 1940. Duane farmed with his father until he was drafted into the Army in 1958.
After being discharged from military service, he moved to the Twin Cities to work. There, he met Carol Victoria Pagel. They were married July 15, 1961, at United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm.
Duane and Carol took over the family farm in 1963. There, they raised their three boys, Jon, Brian and Keith. Duane took great pride in building his herd of registered Holsteins with his boys at his side. He also built a business of round baling.
Throughout his life, Duane enjoyed attending sporting events for his sons, his grandchildren, as well as the various teams that played in Prairie Farm, Chetek and Altoona. He took great pride in his antique tractors, bringing them to parades, and the Moon Lake and Norberg threshing bees. In recent years, Duane watched as his sons, grandsons and great-grandchildren drove his tractors in the Prairie Farm parade.
He enjoyed going to auctions throughout the county and attending community events. Those who spent time with Duane know he was a master storyteller, and he read the local newspapers cover-to-cover to keep his family well informed. The values and work ethics that Duane lived every day were valuable lessons for the entire family.
He was an integral part of memories made at the hunting shack, making maple syrup, family picnics under the big pine, and harvesting in the fall that continues to happen to this day. The family farm has become a hub for four generations. Duane always had a soft spot for grandchildren, and there was always a place on “Grandpa Dewey’s” lap for his great-grandchildren.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are their children and families: son Jon (Terri), their children and grandchildren Jenna (Ryan) - Britton, Turner, Dekker, Baylor; Sean (Ashley) - Eliza; Laurel (Tony) - Callen and Beau; son Brian (Randi), their daughter Demi; son Keith (Kristy), their children Ben (Aliya) and Brooke (Quentin); and a sister Diane (Pete) Fall, their children Rodney, Renee (David), Ryan (Nadia) and Rojean, who is also Duane’s goddaughter.
In addition to his parents, Duane was preceded in death by an infant sister.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, from United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm, with Rev. Sara Feld officiating and interment following at Sunset Cemetery, Town of Prairie Farm.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Sunday and 10-11 a.m. Monday, both at United Lutheran Church. People wishing to honor Duane’s lifelong commitment to family and community can send memorials in lieu of flowers to the Prairie Farm Booster Club or Ag Technology Department at the Prairie Farm High School. Please send all donations to 630 River Ave., Prairie Farm, WI, 54762.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, are handling arrangements.
