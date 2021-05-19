Ardith Ardene FitzGerald

Ardith A. (Tallman) FitzGerald, 88, Cameron, Wis., passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Ardith was born Aug. 5, 1932, in Washington to Cora (Knipple) Tallman and Claude Tallman. She moved to the Cameron area at a young age and was the second youngest of ten children.
In 1950, Ardith married Alvin FitzGerald, and in the years that followed, had two children, Dianna and James. Over the years, Ardith had several working roles, including owning and operating the Chetek Cafe in the late 1980s, spending several years working in manufacturing at Sanna Dairies, and serving as a custodian at Cameron Middle and High School until her retirement in 2000.
Ardith was an amazing cook and baker, and passed on many great family recipes. She was also a dedicated Christian. Her favorite pastime was watching her favorite church programs and engaging in prayer and devotions.
Surviving are a son James; and grandchildren Amber (Chad) Priestley, Chase (Johanna) FitzGerald and Austin Murray. She was a proud great-grandma to Raina Priestley, Rylan Priestley, Rensley Priestley, Madisyn Priestley, Landon Murray and Logan Murray.
Ardith was preceded in death by her husband, and a daughter Dianna Murray.
A celebration of life was held 10 a.m.-noon Monday, May 17, from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron. A graveside interment service followed at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron, with Pastor Todd Arneson officiating. She was laid to rest with those she loved dearly and who preceded her in death.
