Minnie S. Allen, 65, Barron, Wis., died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at her home.
She was born July 15, 1956, to Ben and Hazel (Sandlin) Poirier at Milwaukee. She was raised and attended school in the Barron County area.
On June 14, 1976, she married James Allen at Barron. She was employed with the St. Croix Casino Hotel, Turtle Lake, for about 20 years. Minnie enjoyed spending her free time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are sons Mike (Dawn) of Comstock, Eric (Amanda) of Cumberland and Tommy (Angie) of Barron; a daughter Jenny Allen of Barron; grandchildren Tommy Jr., Shannon, James, Marissa, Justin and Jonathan Allen; sisters Dawn Shrum of Cumberland and Lou Stauner of Turtle Lake; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Minnie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on July 15, 1999; and a brother Ben Poirier.
A private interment will be held on a later date at Hay River Cemetery, Town of Hay River, rural Wheeler.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, are handling arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.