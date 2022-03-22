William “Bill” Charles Zimmer

William “Bill” C. Zimmer, 59, Birchwood, Wis., died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 3, 1963, at Rice Lake to William and MaryAnn (Sirek) Zimmer. Bill graduated from Cameron High School in 1981 and graduated from UW–Barron County and UW–Platteville with a degree in civil engineering. He worked for the Department of Transportation for 22 years.
Bill married Audrey Buxton on Dec. 11, 1988, at Rice Lake.
Bill enjoyed skiing, and worked on the ski patrol at Hardscrabble and Christie Mountain for many years. He enjoyed gardening, kayaking, mountain biking, cutting wood, floating down the river and camping.
Bill was a town board member for the Township of Edgewater from 2005 through 2022.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children Hannah Zimmer (Jason Johnson), Joseph Zimmer, Ellie Zimmer and Emma Zimmer; his mother MaryAnn Hensel; siblings Mark, Rochelle (Tom) Fletcher, Rose Klatt, Linda (Mark) Rogers, Annette Crotteau, Andy (Tammy) and Steven (Amy); a stepsister Julie (Lee) McClaine; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Leonard and Dorothy Buxton; brothers-in-law Bob (Melissa) Buxton and Gary (Elizabeth) Buxton; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, his stepfather Frederick “Fritz” Hensel, and a brother-in-law Timothy Klatt.
A prayer service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, from Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, with private family interment at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
Visitation will be held 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
A celebration of life will be held 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the Rice Lake Knights of Columbus Hall.
The family would like to thank Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake Hospice Team and the Marshfield Oncology Department.
