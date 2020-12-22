William "Bill" Konency, 53, Turtle Lake, Wis., passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in his own residence.
Bill was born May 11, 1967, at Waukesha, the son of William and Judith (Heller) Konency.
He leaves to celebrate his memory: a sister Erica (Matt) Erickson of Bloomer; nieces Alexandra and Cadence Stebane; an aunt and uncle Bob and Marge Lane; uncles Tom Konency and Ralph West; as well as cousins and many other family and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; a brother David; an uncle Bobby Konency; aunts Sandra West and Janice Konency; and his best pal Jet.
Out of respect to Bill's wishes, there will be no public services held. He will be laid to rest next to his parents and brother at Lakeview Cemetery, Chetek.
Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home, Chetek, is handling arrangements.
