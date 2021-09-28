Ruth Sandmann

Ruth (Blair) Sandmann, 83, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
Ruth was born March 6, 1938, at Barron to Clarence and Alta (Hammond) Blair. Growing up, she loved to ride horses and help her dad on the dairy farm. She graduated from Barron High School in 1956.
After high school, she attended Pillsbury Bible College, Owatonna, Minn. She met her husband, Chuck Sandmann, at a roller-skating rink in 1958 and they were married in 1960. They lived in Minneapolis, Minn., Sioux Falls, S.D., and she spent a year overseas with Chuck while he was serving in the Army in Iear Overstein, Germany.
They moved back to the Barron area, where she raised her two sons, Daren and Dennis. Ruth waitressed in several area establishments, where she served customers with a smile.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are sons Daren (Beth) and Dennis (Nancy); grandchildren Danessa Sandmann, Blair (Shawn) Meyer, Jacob (Brooke) Sandmann, Timothy Sandmann, Jenna (Dylan) Guse, Matt (Janelle) Shearrow and Andrew (Emma Nowak) Shearrow; great-grandchildren Blake Slayton, MurphyJean Meyer and Evelyn Guse; a sister Rachel (Joe) Craymer of Cummings, Ga.; as well as nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, and a great-grandson Easton Sandmann.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, from First Baptist Church, Barron, with Rev. Floyde Lunde officiating and burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Monday from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, and an hour prior to services at the church.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
