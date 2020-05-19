Lawrence "Larry" M. Raffesberger, 80, Almena, Wis., died suddenly Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Mayo Hospital, Eau Claire.
Larry was born Oct. 19, 1939, at Almena to William and Margaret Raffesberger. He married Mary Ann King on Dec. 14, 1957.
He farmed with his family in Almena for his entire life. He also owned a construction business, Sometimes “R” Construction.
He loved spending his days gardening, driving tractor, puzzling and watching his grandchildren play sports.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children Laurie (Steve) Hines, Michael (Michelle), William and James, all of Almena, Jeffrey (Mary) of Turtle Lake, Lanette (Warren) Johnson of Osceola and Daniel (Kathy) of Chippewa Falls; 18 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of cards, please plant a pumpkin seed in his honor. He always grew a pumpkin for every grandchild for Halloween.
