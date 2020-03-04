Gary A. Sharpley, 56, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Mayo Health System, Eau Claire, Wis., with his loving family by his side.
Gary was born at Rice Lake on July 1, 1963, to Frederick and Nancy (Selkow) Sharpley. He grew up on the family farm south of Cameron. Gary attended Cameron schools and was active in football, wrestling, 4-H, as a member of the Prairie Lake Eagles. He was baptized and confirmed at Prairie Lake Covenant Church, rural Chetek.
Gary moved his family to the Menomonie area, where he lived for the past 27 years. He worked at various places over the years, including most recently at Brightwood Quality Millworks. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for the Menomonie Fire Department for a number of years.
Gary was a fun-loving man who marched to his own drum. He was devoted to his family and always there for his children and grandchildren. He was the kind of person who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.
He loved making others laugh and you always felt like you could be yourself around him. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.
Surviving are his children Mark and Rebecca Sharpley, and Christopher and Nickalous Palmer-Sharpley; grandchildren MacKenzie, Emily, Sophia, Trinity and Scarlet Sharpley, and Joshua, Shane, Anthony and Benjamin Crofton; his mother; a sister Robin Sharpley; brothers Ernie and Brian; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, and an infant son Gregary.
Visitation will be noon-3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, from Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, with a celebration of life and fireworks planned for Saturday, July 4th, 2020, at the family farm in rural Cameron.
To share a memory online, visit obituaries at olsonfuneral.com.
