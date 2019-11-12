Robin A. Byrnes, 64, rural Chetek, Wis., died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Pioneer Health and Rehabilitation, Prairie Farm.
She was born July 4, 1955, to Joseph and Lorrayne “Brenda” (Heacox) Byrnes at Barron, where she was raised and attended school. She graduated from Barron High School in 1973.
She traveled around before settling in Texas, where she spent a significant amount of her life before moving back home to Wisconsin in 2001.
Robin loved animals, especially her cat, Prissy. You never knew what you would find when you walked into her and Richards' home; it could be baby chickens or pheasants keeping warm by the wood stove.
She also enjoyed thrift sales, reading, working word find puzzles, playing guitar and being in nature.
Surviving are her significant other Richard Tiegs of rural Chetek; a sister-in-law Sheryl Byrnes of Barron; nieces Stephanie (Dedrick) Byrnes-Hampton of Cameron and Candace Byrnes (Philip Dobosz) of Rice Lake; as well as many grandnieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Robin was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother Gregory Byrnes.
Services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, with Rev. Susan Oeffler officiating. Friends may call an hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Private interment will take place on a later date at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, are handling arrangements.
