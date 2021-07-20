Herbert Charles Beiswanger, Jr.

Herbert C. Beiswanger, Jr., 90, Ridgeland, Wis., passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Maple Ridge Care Center, Spooner.
He was born Nov. 21, 1930, to Herbert and Esther Adelia (Bakken) Beiswanger at Ridgeland, where he was raised and attended school. Herb graduated from Barron High School in 1949. After graduating, he did odd jobs until enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1951 and serving in the Korean Conflict.
On Nov. 10, 1956, he married Eunice Olson at Ridgeland. They raised three children and resided in Ridgeland. Herb worked at the Ridgeland Farmer’s Union Feed Mill for 20 years and then Lampert’s in Ridgeland for 25 years, until his retirement.
He was a member of Willard Hinzman American Legion Post #511 of Ridgeland, as well as the Ridgeland Lutheran Church.
He enjoyed spending spare time camping at Bear Lake, near Haugen. He also enjoyed many hunting seasons with his buddies, sons and grandsons at Gordon. Fishing on Bear Lake with Grandpa B will always be treasured by his grandchildren. Herb and Eunice also enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and Canada.
He was a great man and will be missed by all.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 64 years, are children Charles, Vicki (Gordon) Knutson and John (Lori); grandchildren Terica Schamberger, Jenna (Andy) Nelson, BreAnn Scherer, and Matthew and Michael Beiswanger; great-grandchildren Shaylee, Ashley, Bredon, Colin, Bailey, Bella and Beau; a brother Roland; a brother-in-law Eugene (Pat) Olson; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Herbert was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson Anthony Knutson; a brother David; and brothers and sisters-in-law August and Katherine Olson, and Norman and Muriel Tennerman.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 23, at the Ridgeland Community Center. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Town of Dallas, rural Ridgeland, with military honors accorded by Willard Hinzman American Legion.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to services.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, are handling arrangements.
