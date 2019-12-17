Lois Ilene Gerber

Lois I. Gerber, 91, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Ladysmith Care and Rehab Center, Ladysmith, Wis.
Lois was born May 19, 1928, to Charles and Coral Waite. She was the oldest of 10 children.
She married Herman Gerber on Sept. 29, 1947. They had eight children.
Lois spent her entire life in Exeland. She loved her little village. She was an avid baseball fan and seldom missed any baseball games in Exeland, from Little League to the adult team.
She attended First Lutheran Church, Exeland. She was very strong in her faith and proud of her church community.
Lois was an active member of the Exeland Area Business Association. She gave freely of her time and was generous with her donations to the community.
Lois was always ready to travel wherever anyone wanted to take her. She always put family before herself.
Surviving are sons Gary (Cindy), Don (Therese), Jim (Janet), Rick (Marge) and Dave (Patty); daughters Marna (Neal) Halberg and Mahala (Todd) Earnhart; 22 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband; a son Pat; a granddaughter Haley Ann; and a daughter-in-law Sherry Gerber.
She touched many lives and will be missed by all that knew her.
Services were held Friday, Dec. 12, from Nathaniel Lutheran Church, Bruce, with burial at the Exeland Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
