Gayle M. Tudahl, 91, Ridgeland, Wis., died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Menomonie.
He was born Feb. 4, 1929, to Ludvig and Tena (Lea) Tudahl at Connorsville, where he was raised and attended school. He graduated from Boyceville High School in 1947 and then went to work for Armour Meats in St. Paul, Minn. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951-1953.
On May 8, 1954, he married Beverly Olson at West Akers Lutheran Church in the Town of New Haven, Dunn County. They then farmed in the Connorsville area for about three years.
Gayle went to work for the Farmer’s Union, Ridgeland, in 1957 and was employed there until his 1991 retirement. After retiring, he worked part time for Dunn County Waste Management, and also mowed lawns and cleared snow for several neighbors and friends.
He was a member of Ridgeland Lutheran Church and Willard Hinzman American Legion Post 511 of Ridgeland. He was an active softball player for many years, and enjoyed metal detecting, fishing, both summer and winter, repairing bicycles and small engines, painting, woodcarving, cutting firewood, and spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons Gary (Lisa Avery) of Ridgeland and Bob (Jackie) of Colfax; a daughter Sandra Tudahl of Menomonie; grandchildren Amanda (Jason) Mincoff and Robbie Tudahl; great-grandchildren Serena and Amara Mincoff, and Colson Tettam; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gayle was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Luella Dockter, and a brother Archie.
A memorial service will be held in the spring.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, are handling arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.