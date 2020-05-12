Renee K. (Barton) Rau departed this world Jan. 21, 2020, surrounded by loved ones in her hospital room at New Port Richey, Fla.
Renee was born in and made her life in Barron County, Wis. She had a passion for children. She taught and directed daycare, Sunday school, Kings Kids and Child Evangelism.
Renee worked many years at the Cumberland Hospital as a CNA and psych tech.
Her greatest joy came from her grandchildren. Her most cherished Bible verse was Isiah 54:13: "All thy children shall be taught of the LORD; and great shall be the peace of thy children."
Surviving are a son David (Nicole) Bryngelson; a daughter Rebecca Bryngelson; grandchildren Nathanial (Ali) Moe, Timothy Bryngelson, Tia (Mitch) Tilley, Shoshanna Moe, John Bryngelson, Vania Moe and Drew Bryngelson; six great-grandchildren; a sister Joann (Bill) Koser; as well as many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Renee was preceded in death by her parents Fay and Fanny (Wuornema) Barton; a son Steven Bryngelson; a grandson Zeke Moe; her first husband Darrell Bryngelson; and the love of her life Donald Rau.
Please join the family as we celebrate the life of this loving, generous, elegant lady. Let’s share memories and stories that honor the life Renee lived.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 28, from Lakeview Cemetery, Turtle Lake, followed by a celebration of life 12-2 p.m. from Old Finnish Lutheran Church, 675 10 ½ Ave., Almena.
*COVID restrictions end May 26, unless extended. Contact Nicole at 727-485-5291 with concerns.
