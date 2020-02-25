Pauline Amelia (Link) Seeger

Pauline A. (Link) Seeger, 87, Prairie Farm, Wis., passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her home.
She was born Feb. 5, 1933, to Frank and Mary (Breitzman) Link at Downing. She graduated from Glenwood City High School in 1951.
Pauline married Helmer “Ted” Seeger on Sept. 27, 1955. The couple lived in Reeve, before moving to Prairie Farm.
Throughout the years, Pauline worked on her father's farm, a factory in the Twin Cities and selling Avon, but her primary work was as a homemaker and a mother.
She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, Connorsville, where she was active with the Ladies Aid, Lutheran Women's Missionary League and donated to several church and health causes.
Surviving are sons Art (Dianne) of Oakdale, Minn., Helmer Jr. “Teddy” (Kathy) of New Richmond and Todd (Beth) of Cameron; daughters Jacquie Seeger (Bob) of Prairie Farm and Paula Seeger (Hadi) of Philadelphia, Pa.; grandchildren Tim, Tanya, Shannon, Courtney, Taylor, Stephanie and Shawn; great-grandchildren Cole, Parker, Myles and Ryker; sisters Phyllis Kedrowski, Mary Lou Lockwood, Paula Standaert and Verna McCuen; sisters-in-law Barbara Jaeger and Anne Seeger; along with many other special relatives and friends.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter Marjorie; brothers Vernon, Arthur, and Ken Link; sisters Eleanor Drinkman, Dorothy Sutliff Cran and Jeanette Annis; as well as several brothers and sisters-in-law.
A graveside service was held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, with Rev. Gregory Becker officiating at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, Connorsville. Refreshments followed in the church basement.
Memorials are requested to the church.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, handled arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.