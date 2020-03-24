Katherine Jane Rundhaug-Heutmaker

Katherine J. Rundhaug-Heutmaker, 93, Rice Lake, Wis., passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Brentwood Memory Care, Rice Lake.
Katherine was born Nov. 18, 1926, to Hubert and Hattie Zimmer at Rice Lake. She was raised in the Rice Lake area and attended Whitier School. She helped on the family farm at a young age and came to love it.
Eventually, she met Sever Rundhaug and their friendship grew into love. They were married on Aug. 25, 1945. They farmed together in Cameron and raised four children. Katherine enjoyed gardening, baking, playing piano, and spending time with her family. They retired in 1987. Sever passed away after nearly 50 years of marriage on June 21, 1995.
Katherine moved to Rice Lake, where she lived for about nine years. She married Richard Heutmaker on July 3, 2004, at Balsam Lake. After moving to Balsam Lake, Katherine enjoyed helping at church events. Richard passed away on Feb. 16, 2016.
Surviving are children Wendy (Dennis) Vollrath of Balsam Lake, Sever (Judy) Rundhaug of Chetek, Bruce (Wendy) Rndhaug of Cameron and Brad (Kay) Rundhaug of Trego; stepchildren Kenneth (Bev) Heutmaker of Hudson and Richard Heutmaker of New Prague; grandchildren Randy, Candi, Kevin, Robyn, Jessica, Nicole, Kayla, Josh, Zach, Toya and David; 18 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a sister Charlotte Paulsen; and sisters-in-law Barb Zimmer, Arlene Zimmer and Mary Ann Hensel.
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; brothers Walter, Herbert, Paul, Donald, William and James Zimmer; and sisters Margaret Omdalen, Dorothy Sirek and Helene Sirek.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, from St. Josephs Catholic Church, Rice Lake, with burial at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
Visitation was held an hour prior to services at the church.
Skinner Funeral Home handled arrangements.
