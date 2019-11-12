Doreen Marjorie Barfknecht

Doreen M. Barfknecht, 93, Rice Lake, Wis., died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Dove Healthcare, Rice Lake.
She was born Feb. 21, 1926, at Barron to Paul and Laura (Schwingle) Barfknecht. Doreen worked on the family farm growing up and was active in 4H, where she became the Wisconsin Holstein Girl in 1944, 1945 and 1946.
She graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1945 and graduated from River Falls Teachers College in 1949 with a degree in education. She was an accountant at 3M for almost 40 years.
She enjoyed blackberry picking, traveling and playing cards. Upon retirement, she wintered in Arizona for many years. There, she loved to play and watch golf.
Surviving are a sister Lorraine Gustafson of Rice Lake; a sister-in-law Carol Barfknecht of Rice Lake; a niece Debra (Jeff) Wille; nephews Steve (Jackie) Barfknecht and Greg (Renee) Barfknecht; as well as many great nieces and great nephews.
Doreen was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Harley Barfknecht, and a brother-in-law Willard Gustafson.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, from First Lutheran Church, Rice Lake, with Rev. Fred Buth officiating and interment at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Visitation was held an hour prior to services at the church.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, handled arrangements.
The family would like to thank Dove Healthcare for the wonderful care that they gave to Doreen.
