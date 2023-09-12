Clinton F. Miller, 85, Rice Lake, Wis., died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Woodstone Senior Living, Rice Lake.
Clint was born Dec. 28, 1937, to Anker and Velma (Domke) Miller at Menomonie. He spent his early years in Menomonie and then moved with his family in 1942 to Renton, Wash.
When Clint was 8, the family moved back to Wisconsin and his parents bought and operated Miller’s Funeral Home in Dallas. He graduated from Prairie Farm High School, where he was active in multiple sports but especially excelled in baseball.
Clint enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1958 and served as a mechanic until 1961. He was based in Fort Riley, Kan., Fort Bragg, N.C., and Fort Chaffee, Ark.
He returned to Dallas after his time in the service and married Bonnie Bonkrude on June 8, 1963. Clint and Bonnie lived most of their married life in Rice Lake, where he worked for several auto distribution centers as a mechanic and route salesman.
Clint’s loves were sports and cars. He played baseball for many area teams and was an avid golfer of all area courses in his younger days. Clint loved to restore old cars and was proud to be part of a group of avid car collectors who worked to get the state of Wisconsin to issue a special collector’s plate for vehicles. He was proud of his number “10” plate.
Clint enjoyed the outdoors, particularly fishing on Long Lake, deer hunting with his sons, brother-in-law and nephews, and camping with family. Clint could always be found at Rice Lake Warrior sporting events, car shows and every race, concert, recital, theater production, dance or gymnastics meet that involved his children and grandchildren.
In retirement, Clint and Bonnie enjoyed summers in Washburn and winter trips to Florida.
Clint will be deeply missed by his children Lori (Tim) Cruciani of Eau Claire, Scott (Juanita) of Rice Lake and Brad (Michelle) of Shakopee, Minn.; grandchildren Gina, Emma and Maria (fiancé Ashton Johnson) Cruciani, Brianna, Samantha and Keira Miller, and Andrew Miller; a sister Marilyn (John) Streif of Elk Mound; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and his treasured friends at Woodstone Senior Living.
Clint was preceded in death by his wife of over 52 years, Bonnie, on Nov. 3, 2015; his parents; his in-laws Mel and Una Bonkrude; and a sister Marge Richartz.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, from Bethany Lutheran Church, Rice Lake, with Rev. Arthur Bergren officiating and internment following at the Dallas Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, and an hour prior to services at the church.
The family would like to thank his Woodstone Family for their love and care. They truly became part of his family, and he loved the staff and his friends there dearly.
The family prefers memorials be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church for their radio and TV broadcasts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.