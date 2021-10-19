Elmer K. Kreier, 74, Barron, Wis., passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, with his family by his side.
He was born Dec. 26, 1946, at Rice Lake to Elmer E. and Georgina Kreier.
Elmer married Brenda Boortz at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cameron, on March 6, 1965.
He was a hard working dairy farmer and truck driver who enjoyed working in the fields, playing dirty clubs, hunting, fishing and four-wheeling.
He took great pride working on his own equipment. 'Old Blue' was his pride and joy.
Elmer will be deeply missed by his family.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 56 years, are a son Kenny; a daughter Michelle (Harley) Brown; grandchildren Heather (Doug) Voneschen, Kim (Ryan) Scott, Jesse Featherly, Tony Kreier (Shannon Doe), Chase Kreier (Sarah Kruger) and Nicole Kreier (Mason Coblentz); 13 great-grandchildren; his mother Roxie Kreier; brothers and sisters John (Sharon), Bill (Kathy), Sue (Jim) Rathke and Scott (Michelle) Howard; brothers-in-law Errol (Carmen) Boortz and Arlen (Marilyn) Boortz; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Elmer was preceded in death by his birth parents, grandparents Elmer H. (Maude) Kreier and Ray (Marie) Kruger-Maier, and a brother-in-law Loren Boortz.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, from St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cameron, with Pastor Tylan Dalrymple officiating.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at cremationsociety-wi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.