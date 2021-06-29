William “Bill” Yager, 68, Prairie Farm, Wis., formerly of Clayton, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at Pioneer Health and Rehab, Prairie Farm, after a lengthy illness.
A celebration of life will be held 12-3 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at Pioneer Park, Prairie Farm, with an adult open house celebration to follow from 3-6 p.m. at The Buckhorn, Prairie Farm.
A complete obituary will be published in a future edition of the News-Shield.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clear Lake, is handling arrangements.
