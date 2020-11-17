Meredith Anne Birkett, 78, Rice Lake, Wis., died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield.
She was born Oct. 10, 1942, at St. Paul, Minn., to Lambert and June (Reynolds) Lindstrom. Meredith graduated from Cameron High School in 1961.
She married Myron Coleman in August 1966 and later divorced.
She married Robert Birkett in 1993, and he preceded her in death.
She enjoyed fishing, reading, playing her accordion and guitar, and going out for meals and coffee at Maxine’s Restaurant, Rice Lake.
Surviving are a son David Lindstrom of Haugen; a daughter Dianne Coleman of Rice Lake; grandchildren Amanda Nixon, April Leaf, Kyle Paulson and Kory Paulson; three great-grandchildren; sisters Kathleen Kelly of Woodbury, Minn., and Barbara Moser of Barron; brothers William Lindstrom of Burnsville, Minn., Richard (Brenda) Lindstrom and Kenneth Lindstrom, both of Barron; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Meredith was preceded in death by her parents Lambert Lindstrom and June Hazen; husbands Myron Coleman and Bob Birkett; and a sister Kathryn Silvers
Private family funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, from Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, with interment at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Visitation was held an hour prior to services.
