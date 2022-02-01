Kae M. Sperber, 71, Augusta, Wis., passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
She was born Sept. 12, 1950, at Bloomer to Arthur and Evelyn (Jones) Berg. She attended St. Olaf School and graduated from Regis High School in 1968. Following high school, she attended District 1 Technical Institute (now CVTC) and graduated in 1970 with an associate clerical degree.
She worked at Chippewa Motor Freight and on the Sperber family farm. Kae trained as a CNA in Augusta and worked at the nursing home in Fairchild. Shortly after, she worked at Moe’s Diner, Osseo. While working all of these jobs, she was a silent partner with the Augusta Bakery. Her true career, however, was being a mother to all.
Surviving are her loving husband Dennis; a son Mackenzie; a daughter-in-law Ceiara Lindsley; granddaughters Delilah, Daliah and Delilacea; a grandson Godrick Sperber; brothers Allan (Ann) Berg and Mike (Bonnie) Berg; a sister Kris (Joel) Moldenhauer; and aunts Ceil Pitsch, Joan Johnson, Karen (Dan) Frank and Rita (Otto) Brandenburg.
Those who knew Kae, knew she was a mother to all. Her care and compassion for others was shown in every way. She would babysit the neighborhood kids, even once they were no longer kids. One could speak ill of her child and she wouldn’t care to believe it.
Family was her love in nature. She went to college and received her degree, yet here she was educated beyond that with her consideration and care. People took advantage of her love, but she continued loving just the same.
No one could hurt her family; she was the protector. For her passing we are sad, but also thankful for the life she lived. Thank you for everything, mom.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, from St. Olaf’s Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe St., Eau Claire, with Father James Kurzynski officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at cremationsociety-wi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.