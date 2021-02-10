Marilyn Joyce Peters

Marilyn J. Peters, 82, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at the Cumberland Healthcare Center.
She was born Sept. 22, 1938, to Russell and Clara Avery at Cumberland, Wis. She grew up in the Cumberland area.
She liked outdoor things more than housework. She enjoyed helping her father and brother-in-law around the farms. She also liked to travel the area with her uncle, Chester, and playing board and card games.
She married Theodore Peters on July 10, 1958. They lived in the Luck area most of their married life.
Surviving are a son Theodore Jr.; daughters Donna Harr and Linda Nelson; a son-in-law Chuck Nelson; grandchildren Adrian Harr (Jessie), Anita Harr (Darrin), Brandy and Kyle Recavarren, Russel Harr, Kalab Harr and Cory Nelson (Ashley); sisters Fern Gallon and Clair McEvoy; a brother Earl Avery; brothers and sister-in-law Ray and Helga Peters, Bill Schilling, Norman Hanson and Ken Johnson; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a daughter Sally Peters; sisters Ellen Knutson, Connie Solic and Gail Johnson; and a brother George Avery.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Rowe Funeral Home and the Northwest Wisconsin Cremation Center, Milltown, are handling arrangements. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared online at rowefh.com.
