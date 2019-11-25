Lloyd Stewart Mickelson

Lloyd S. Mickelson, 92, Ridgeland, Wis., passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Cambridge Living Center, Rice Lake.
Lloyd was born in Sheridan Township, south of Ridgeland, on June 25, 1927. He was the second child of Herbert "Herb" and Emma (Reindal) Mickelson. In 1931, the family moved to Oklee, Minn., where Lloyd attended school until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy on V-E Day, May 8, 1945, at the age of 17.
Lloyd married Jeanette Hinzman on July 1, 1951, and started working for Ridgeland Farmer’s Union, where he was employed for 60-plus years.
He was active in the Ridgeland Fire Department for 40 years, serving 35 years as chief. He was also a member of Willard L. Hinzman American Legion Post 511, Ridgeland, where he served as vice commander. He volunteered for the Ridgeland Lutheran Church council. He was instrumental in planning the first Pioneer Day and for helping many years afterwards.
Lloyd loved his church, family, job and friends.
Surviving are children Cindy (Steve) Amundson of Prairie Farm, Laurie (Mark) Servi of Rice Lake, Todd (Patty) of Plymouth, Minn., and Corey (Donnette) of Ridgeland; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother Robert (Renee) of New Brighton, Minn.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; his wife on June 23, 2002; a brother Harold; a sister-in-law Phyllis Mickelson; and his loving companion Rosella Johnson.
Services and military rites will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, from the Ridgeland Community Center, with Pastor Dave Natzke officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Interment will be at Zion-Sheridan Cemetery, Town of Sheridan, Dunn County, with immediate family on Dec. 7.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ridgeland Lutheran Church or the Ridgeland American Legion.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, are handling arrangements.
