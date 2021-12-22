Caroline Louise Meeker Meisegeier

Caroline L. Meeker Meisegeier, age 80 years young, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the Denali Center, Fairbanks, Alaska, from kidney failure.
Carol was born May 23, 1941, at Newton, N.J., to Kenneth and Sadie (Bisbing) Meeker. After high school, she met a man named James, and in 1959, she and James William Meisegeier were married.
In 1962, they had a son, Robert William Meisegeier. They moved to Colorado in 1971, where James was a crop-duster. They moved around the area for business while Carol helped with bookkeeping and running the business.
In 1986, James had a severe stroke and they moved to a little town called Barron, Wis. He couldn’t find work anymore and was disabled, so Carol went to work at a turkey factory, Jerome Foods (later Jennie-O Turkey Store). She cut turkeys on the assembly line and later became a box marker, where she made all types and sizes of boxes for all products packaged there.
Carol met her best friend, Placida Davis, there. They were very close like sisters and were there for each other. In fact, they stayed in touch right up until Carol’s death.
James died in 1996 and was laid to rest at Wayside Cemetery, Barron. At age 62, Carol retired from Jennie-O and in 2003 moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, to be closer to her son, Robert. She enjoyed taking rides and spent part of her summers at Creamerd Field, watching birds and reading. She liked to go to bingo on Saturdays, and her hobbies were embroidering, word puzzles and reading books.
She met many people in Fairbanks and was especially close to Arlene Alves, who passed away in 2018. As the years went by, her health began to decline and she spent most of her time at home watching TV. She still did some of her hobbies, but at a limited pace.
In September 2021, she became sick. She was told she had a flu-like virus and not Covid, but as time went by it became worse and she passed on Nov. 21.
Surviving are a son Robert, a brother Robert Meeker, a sister Ginger Rude, a close friend Placida Davis, and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a brother Kenneth Meeker.
Her ashes will be inurned at Wayside Cemetery, Barron, next to James next spring.
Online condolences may be made at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
