Richard Allen Handeland

Richard A. Handeland, 68, passed away at home in Dallas, Wis., on Saturday, July 6, 2019, after a long battle with muscular dystrophy.
He was born Jan. 19, 1951, at St. Cloud, Minn., to Clayton and Clelia (Foncellino) Handeland. Richard was a U.S. Army veteran and served from January 1968 to December 1971. He owned several businesses in his lifetime, including R & R Town Pump and Unclaimed Freight in Cameron.
He loved cooking, traveling, hunting in Montana and spending time on the water with family and friends. He also had his little dog, Chi-Chi, that never left his side.
The memories, stories, laughter and joy that we all shared will live on in us forever. Richard loved and lived life to the fullest.
Surviving are his partner in life Ruth Hester of Dallas; daughters Tina (Keith) Speaks of Sartell, Minn., Carrie Theisen of Rice, Minn., and Amy Handeland of St Cloud; a son Thomas (Angie) Handeland of Sartell; stepchildren Betsy (Eric) Hills of Dallas and Ben (Maggie) Hester of Cameron; a sister Mary (Ken) Dirkes of Sauk Rapids, Minn.; brothers Donald (Mary) of Cushing, Minn., and David (Karen) of Sauk Rapids; 10 grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother Thomas.
Services will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Sartell, on Wednesday, July 24. A gathering will start at 10 a.m., with Mass at 11 a.m. Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will follow at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery.
Local arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas.
