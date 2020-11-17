David Robert Buchli

David R. Buchli, 66, Barron, Wis., died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Heath System, Eau Claire, with his wife by his side.
He was born June 7, 1954, at Rice Lake to Robert and Irene (Reinolt) Buchli. As a youth, he played 4H softball. In his adult years, he played fast pitch and slow pitch, and also coached slow pitch. In 1987, he and his brother, Mark, played slow pitch together for the “Tappers.”
David entered the United States Army and was honorably discharged. He married Joyce Olson on Jan. 15, 2014, at Cameron. David was a painter, and also painted for Push Inc.
He loved to deer hunt, duck hunt and trapping with his dad, Bob. He also enjoyed ice fishing for northerns or bass, and fishing for bluegills from the boat with his wife and dad. David also trout fished on the Yellow River and caught fish for those who couldn’t do it for themselves.
David loved watching NASCAR, the Green Bay Packers, golf and drove a car at the Rice Lake Speedway.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Joyce Olson Buchli, are children David (Belle), Nalani (Jason Young) Buchli and Mark, all of Hawaii; stepchildren Kristie (Mike) Jensen, Jeremy (Grace) Hunt and Larissa (Jake) Volk; seven grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; his ex-wife Terri; a sister Donna (Andy) Bronstad; a brother Mark (Tina); four nephews; a niece; two stepsisters; four stepbrothers; three aunts; an uncle; as well as many cousins and close friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother Patricia Lapcinski Buchli; and three uncles.
Graveside services and military rites will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake. A potluck picnic for family and friends will follow at an area park.
A thank you to the staff at Mayo Clinic Health System, Barron and Eau Claire, for the love and care that they gave to David.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals – Jon Tillung, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
