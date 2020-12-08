Harry Stair, 96, Barron, Wis., passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Monroe Manor, Barron.
He was born to Henry and Elsie (Hartzel) Stair on Oct. 14, 1924, at Barron. On Feb. 23, 1949, Harry married Cora Clements, daughter of Rev. Fred and Ethel Clements, at Barron Foursquare Church.
After graduating from Barron High School, Harry attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison, earning a degree in agriculture. Harry started his career in farming, construction, carpentry and moving on to over-the-road truck driving in the late 60s until his retirement.
Harry is survived by his children, Carol (Dwight-deceased) Johnson of Woodbury, Minn., Nancy (Michael) Bartlett of Westfield, Lyle (Becky) of Barron, Karen (Dale) Scribner of Spooner and Eva (John) Phelps of South St. Paul, Minn.; 16 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; nephews Max Koenig and Morris Koenig; and a niece Sherri (Koenig) Rovang.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; great-grandchildren Tanner Hartman, Zachariah Greenlee and Sophia Katherine Epley; and a sister Leana (Mel) Koenig.
A private family graveside service at Wayside Cemetery, Barron, will be held, with Rev. Chad Halverson, Rev. David Smith and Rev. Wayne Espeseth officiating.
All memorials for Harry will go to Barron Foursquare Gospel Church Camp Scholarship Fund.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
