Richard James Halvorson

Richard J. Halvorson, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Glenhaven Nursing Home, Glenwood City, Wis.
He was born Aug. 7, 1931, to Axel and Viola (Johnson) Halvorson in New Haven Township in northwestern Dunn County.
Richard married Judith Marie Kopas on May 30, 1954. The following year, they purchased their family’s home north of Connorsville, which was affectionately know by them and the neighbors as “the hill.” They ran a small dairy farm there.
In 1962, Richard and Judy quit farming and took the risk of starting their own business, Halvorson Electric. Richard was the electrical contractor and Judy did the bookkeeping.
Richard and Judy, along with some great employees, built a successful company. The company was run out of their house, then moved to Prairie Farm and finally to Ridgeland. Richard made some great friendships with his crew and customers. Richard retired from Halvorson Electric in 1991.
After retirement, they moved from “the hill” to Tainter Lake, where they enjoyed life on the lake with family and friends.
Richard and Judy enjoyed traveling around the USA and also to Norway. They spent their winters in Gulf Shores, Ala., but perhaps the happiest times were spent on Red Cedar Lake near Birchwood, where days were filled with friends, family, pontoon rides (or naps on the pontoon), fishing and campfires.
Surviving are a daughter Linda (Steven) Slind; sons Kenneth (Brenda), Gary (Shirley Lundstrom) and Bruce; grandchildren Amanda (Eric) Rydel, Andrew Slind, Brittany Halvorson, Tyler (Michela Peterson) Slind and Jessica (Joe) Herberg; great-grandchildren Owen and Gavin Rydel; a sister Carol Broten; a brother-in-law John (Rieta) Kopas; sisters-in-law Marjorie Kopas and Barbara Kopas; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; a sister-in-law Dorothy Score; and brothers-in-law Donald Broten, Raymond Score, Gerald Kopas and Leonard Kopas.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, from Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, followed by a visitation and celebration of Richard’s life from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Private burial will take place at a later date.
To share a memory, visit obituaries at olsonfuneral.com.
