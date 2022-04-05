Carter James Swenson

Carter J. Swenson, 57, Farmington, Minn., departed to Heaven at his home with family by his side on Sunday, April 3, 2022, due to cancer.
Carter was born to Roger and LeVone "Snooks" Swenson.
Surviving are his loving wife of 29 years Lisa; children Brianna (Anthony) Jazwiecki, Matthew and Miranda Swenson; his mother; his mother-in-law Bernie Knott; a sister Patti (Lee) Stokes; a nephew Kaine (Lisa) Stokes and children Nolan and Annika; a niece Ashlee (Jared) Lystig and children Parker, PaisLee and Porter; as well as many friends.
Carter was preceded in death by his father, and his father-in-law Arnie Knott.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Farmington Lutheran Church, 20600 Akin Rd., Farmington. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.