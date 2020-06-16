Linda Anderson, 70, Chetek, Wis., passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Meadowbrook Nursing Home, Bloomer.
Linda was born April 2, 1950, in the Township of Dovre, Barron County, to Palmer and Lorraine (Hill) Solberg. She completed two years of technical school after graduating high school. She went on to work for Jerome Foods for 10 years and Hutchinson for 15 years.
Linda was active at the senior center, with Meals on Wheels and with the Red Hat Society. She loved doing arts and crafts, gardening, spending time with her family, but most of all Jesus.
Surviving are her husband Andrew J.; children Andrew C. and Halley; grandchildren Zayne Anderson, and Brooklyn and Bridget Deacon; her father; and brothers and sisters Barb (Kevin) Haller, Darla, Don and Brad.
Linda was preceded in death by her mother, and an infant daughter Leanna.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, from Chetek Lutheran Church, 1419 Second St., with visitation an hour prior.
She will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery, Chetek.
Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home, Chetek, is handling arrangements.
