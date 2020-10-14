Michelle Lana (Biidae-bwewaa-da-muu-kwe) Bearhart

Michelle L. (Biidae-bwewaa-da-muu-kwe) Bearhart, 51, Maple Plain Township, Barron County, Wis., died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at her home.
She was born Sept. 18, 1969, at Cumberland to Johnny and Grace (Merrill) Bearhart.
Surviving are a daughter Tasia Lemieux; a son Justin Lemieux; her twin brother Michael Bearhart; a sister Jeanne Awonohopay; a half-brother BahWahSung; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by a son Robert Lemieux III; her parents Johnny Sr. and Grace Bearhart; brothers Louis Bearheart, Curtis Bearhart and Johnny Jr.; and baby boy Bearhart.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, from the Maple Plain Tribal Center, with Vince Merrill officiating and burial at Maple Plain Reservation Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Isaac Merrill, Tyrone Awonohopay, Trevor Treacy-Lugo, Colten Begay, Nick Bearhart and Elijah Eagleman. Honorary pallbearers are Anthony Awonohopay Jr., Charles Sam, Michael Bearhart, Lori Funmaker, Robert Lemieux Jr., Aimee Whitebear and Amanda Awonohopay.
The Feast will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at the community center.
Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, is handling arrangements.
