Helene Rhodes, age 100 years, 5 months and 8 days, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the home she shared with her sister, Jean Kallenbach.
She was born June 6, 1920, in Arland to Carl and Gina (Erickson) Tuftin. She was raised in Arland and graduated eighth grade from Liberty School.
She married Irvin Rhodes on Feb. 9, 1938, at the Barron County Courthouse. Helene farmed with Irvin on different farms. She also worked as a cook and waitress at area restaurants, and worked at the apron factory and in Clayton at the rag factory (Walfam Textiles).
Helene was a self-taught musician who played many instruments and the organ for Bethany Lutheran Church, Almena, for over 20 years.
She loved to write and paint. She wrote for the Barron News-Shield and the Hay River Review. She also loved to embroider, quilt, sew, garden, can foods, and make Lefse and homemade jellies and jams.
She was a wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great and great-great-grandmother. She loved her family and friends deeply and prayed they all knew the Lord and Savior like she did.
Helene was very proud of her Norwegian heritage and belonged to the Sons of Norway.
Surviving are sons Carl (Janice) of Auburn, Wash., and Donald (Jolyne) of Cheyenne, Wyo.; a daughter Lily LaBlanc of Almena; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sisters Clara Kallenbach of Hillsdale, Jean Kallenbach of Hillsdale and Olga Schwartz of Centuria; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Helene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter and son-in-law Idell and Alvin Olson; a son-in-law Larry LaBlanc; brothers Edwin and Casper Tuftin; and a sister Mabel Rhodes.
A private funeral service will be held.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.