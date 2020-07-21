Craig A. Haag, 57, formerly of Cameron, Wis., died Saturday, July 18, 2020, of a heart attack at his home in Weyerhaeuser.
Craig was born Nov. 6, 1962, at Ladysmith to Harold “Red” and Jackie Haag. He lived in Iola for nine years before moving to Nekoosa for three years. After that, he lived in Cameron for 20 years before moving to Weyerhaeuser in 2020.
Craig married Brenda Pulver on Aug. 13, 1988, at Ladysmith. He worked at Meyers Electric, Rice Lake, as an electrician.
Craig loved to hunt, fish and camp outdoors at the hunting cabin. He was very proud of his children; Erin, who is a senior at UW–Madison, and Jordan, who is serving in the U.S. Army.
Craig loved Wisconsin Badger athletics, the Milwaukee Brewers and teasing his wife about the Green Bay Packers.
Craig was a member of First Lutheran Church, Barron.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son Jordan, a U.S. Army Combat Medic stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas; a daughter Erin Haag, a UW–Madison student; a brother Brian (Brenda Grandahl) of Hudson; a sister Gina Haag of Eau Claire; sisters-in-law Laura (Stephen) Looney of Arlington, Va., and Sandy Kontos (Mike Garmon) of Waupaca; nieces Kait Haag, Brianna Haag and Jennifer Shanak (Josue Velazquez); nephews Christopher (Sunju) Petersen, Dallas Looney and Joe Shanak of Madison; great-nieces/nephews Autumn, Eli, David, Keondra, Adam and Jonathan; dear cousins Randy (Connie) Monnier of Weyerhaeuser and Jeff (Wendi) Strop of Ladysmith; his father-in-law Emmett Pulver; and many other extended family members.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents, and his mother-in-law Elaine Pulver.
Private family services will be held at a later date, with Pastor Ron Mathews of First Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Ladysmith.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home, Ladysmith, is handling arrangements.
