Mildred "Millie" Sevals, 97, Rice Lake, Wis., formerly of Barron, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Anderson Park island shelter in Barron.
Mildred "Millie" Sevals, 97, Rice Lake, Wis., formerly of Barron, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Anderson Park island shelter in Barron.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.