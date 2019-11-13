Chronic Wasting Disease has recently been detected in another wild deer from Eau Claire County.
The CWD-positive deer was a mature buck harvested in October, the DNR reports. This is the fourth CWD-positive wild deer detected in Eau Claire County since the fall of 2017. CWD sampling will continue to be a priority in the CWD intensive surveillance area surrounding these detections.
In cooperation with local businesses, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources staff will collect deer heads for chronic wasting disease surveillance testing during the 2019 archery, crossbow and gun hunting seasons throughout the state.
Hunters who harvest an adult deer in Buffalo, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin and Trempealeau counties are strongly encouraged to submit a sample from the deer for CWD testing at sampling locations within those counties. CWD testing is free of charge to the hunter, and anyone submitting a sample should receive test results typically 10-14 days after the deer is brought to a sampling station.
Barron County CWD stations include: Buck N Beams and Northwoods Liquor, Cameron; Laker Country Cenex, Turtle Lake; Mikana General Store; Barron Town Shop; the County High Department shop in Rice Lake; Cumberland DNR office; and the Weyerhaeuser Cenex Station.
The health of the deer herd relies on commitment from hunters. Managing CWD begins with knowing where the disease exists on the landscape, and having this knowledge is only possible with a robust sample size, the DNR reports.
“We’re grateful for hunters making that extra effort to have their deer sampled for CWD, and to support them, we continue to make access to sampling simpler, faster and easier each year,” said Tami Ryan, acting Wildlife Management bureau director. “Each deer sample is important because it contributes to an accurate understanding of the health of Wisconsin’s deer herd.”
