The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a 911 call at 10:38 a.m., Friday, Aug. 30, reporting a missing elderly adult from the Village of Winter.
Sawyer County Deputies responded and learned Norbert “Tony” Anthony Dantzman, 89, had gone missing at about 9 a.m. from the Winter Northern Lights Motel in the village of Winter.
Dantzman suffers from dementia and other cognitive issues. Surveillance cameras at the motel show Dantzman leaving the motel at approximately 9 a.m., walking north toward the Norwood Trailer Court. Eyewitnesses at the trailer court indicated at about 9:30 a.m. they observed an elderly man fitting Dantzman’s description walk through the trailer court toward County W and continue walking north on County W.
Sawyer County deputies, Sawyer County Search and Rescue personnel, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Winter Fire Department, family and community members searched the immediate area, utilizing drones, canines and executing grid searches.
Dantzman was not located, and search efforts were suspended late that evening.
Search teams resumed Saturday morning. The Wisconsin State Patrol added additional aerial support with an aircraft. The search continued into the evening hours.
Sunday morning searches resumed with the addition of the Wisconsin Canine Emergency Response Team, Civil Air Patrol and the National Guard providing aerial support.
At this time there are no further leads.
Dantzman is 5’9” tall, 136 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes and normally wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a checkered shirt, black vest, black pants, black shoes, gray hat with Marines emblem and glasses.
The Sawyer County Sheriffs Department is asking the citizens of Winter and surrounding areas to check their trail cameras, surveillance cameras and outbuildings to assist in continuing search efforts.
If anyone has information that can assist in locating Norbert (Tony) Dantzman, contact the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office at 715-634-5213.
