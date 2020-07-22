A 73-year-old rural Colfax man lost his life in a July 13, 2020, accident, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was identified Wednesday, July 15, as James R. Kiesow, who lived in the 8500 block of Dunn County Hwy. A, about four miles east of Colfax.
The Sheriff’s Office said that, on Monday, July 13, the victim was found pinned under the tire of a small older tractor, which he was using, with a rotary mower, on his property.
Kiesow was extricated from under the tractor and was transported by helicopter to Mayo-Clinic Health System Eau Claire, where he was later pronounced deceased.
According to obituary information, Kiesow was a native of Watertown, Wis., who later moved to Waterloo, Iowa, and later attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and UW-River Falls. He spent his career as a speech therapist and sports coach in communities in Wisconsin, Montana, and Minnesota.
Kiesow finished his career with the Colfax School District, where he worked from 1996 until his retirement in 2005, serving as special education director and curriculum coordinator.
