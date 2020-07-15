The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two persons who lost their lives late Friday night, July 10, 2020, in a house fire near Downsville, about 30 miles south of Ridgeland.
The victims include Merrill Tande, 76, and Christopher Rouse, 49, who were among five people who were in the home when the fire was reported at 10 p.m. July 11, at a home in the 6800 block of 270th Avenue in the town of Spring Brook, southeast of Menomonie, the Sheriff’s Office added.
The third victim was a 6-year-old girl, whom authorities did not name.
Two other people, both adult females, were able to make it out of the house and were treated at the scene for what were described as minor injuries.
On Sunday, July 12, 2020, the Sheriff’s Office also said that the cause of the fire was “not believed to be suspicious in nature.” As of July 13, the incident remained under investigation by the Wisconsin State Fire Marshal, the Sheriff’s Office and the Dunn County Medical Examiner.
Responding to the fire call were the Menomonie Fire and Rescue departments, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, and “numerous other fire services.”
