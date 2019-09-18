The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office released a press release on Monday, Sept. 16, regarding an alcohol-related ATV crash over the weekend that resulted in the death one Minnesota man and serious injuries to another Minnesota man.
Brennon T. Plaisted, 27, was arrested Saturday, Sept. 14, following an investigation into an ATV and UTV crash on County B, about one-half mile north of U.S. 8, in the township of Richland.
According to the probable cause statement, at 1:42 p.m. two Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Hawkins Fire Department, Ladysmith Ambulance and Life Link Helicopter were dispatched for a single ATV rollover accident.
Rusk County Dispatch advised law enforcement and emergency services management that Alan G. Hanson, 28, of Oak Grove, Minn., was unconscious and CPR was in progress.
Life saving measures were introduced upon arrival of law enforcement and emergency services management, however Hanson was pronounced dead due to injuries sustained at the scene of the accident.
Hanson was reported to be the operator of the ATV with passenger Jordan N. Walls, 28, St. Francis, Minn., when the ATV and a UTV, operated by Plaisted, collided. Also involved in the crash was UTV passenger Max W. Welton, 28.
When the vehicles collided, Hanson and Walls were thrown from the ATV as it rolled over. Walls reportedly sustained a broken neck from the crash and transported to a hospital in Eau Claire.
Welton told law enforcement the four men had been celebrating for his bachelor’s party at a bar in Ingram when they left to go to a cabin where they were staying. All four men had been consuming alcohol prior to the crash, according to the probable cause statement.
Plaisted admitted he had consumed alcohol prior to the crash and that he’d been the driver of the UTV. Law enforcement noticed Plaisted having slurred speech and red and glossy eyes while they interviewed him.
Plaisted performed standard field sobriety tests and failed. A preliminary breath test indicated that the time of the accident, Plaisted’s blood alcohol content was .32. Four times the legal limit.
Plaisted was arrested and transferred to Marshfield Medical Center – Ladysmith for a legal blood draw.
The probable cause statement does not indicate if helmets or other protective gear were used by any of the four men.
On Monday, Sept. 16, Rusk County Circuit Court ordered a $50,000 cash bond with the conditions of absolute sobriety. Plaisted’s cash bond was posted the same day.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and DNR are investigating the crash.
