A driver of a vehicle was killed by electrocution following an early morning crash Thursday in Chippewa County. The crash occurred at 5:45 a.m., Oct. 17, in the town of Lake Holcombe, at 25689 273rd St.
The victim was identified as Tylor J. Wojciuch, 25, of Cornell.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call in regard to a traffic accident just south of the Holcombe High School. The caller indicated a vehicle struck a power pole and overturned in the east ditch.
Law enforcement and EMS personnel found an unresponsive man laying on the east shoulder. Upon closer observation, personnel located down electrical wires that the driver had made contact with.
According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, an investigation determined the driver was south bound on 273rd Street, traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle crested a hill, and the driver lost control and entered the east ditch striking a power pole and over turning. The investigation further showed evidence of the driver exiting the vehicle and attempting to make his way to the roadway where he came in contact with a live downed electrical wire.
The Chippewa County Coroners Office determined the caused of death was electrocution.
