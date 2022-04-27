No charges will be filed following an investigation from a vehicle versus bicyclist collision that took place last Oct. 9 at about 3:49 a.m.
According to Rusk County Chief Deputy Phil Grassmann, Jared Rausch, 20, Bruce, was responding to the Bruce Fire Hall for a fire call. While en route, Rausch struck bicyclist Kenneth Funk, who was pronounced dead on scene.
Weather conditions, with extremely thick fog, severely restricted visibility, according to Grassmann.
The investigation determined Funk had been laying in the northbound lane of Wis. 40, next to his bicycle, at the time of the crash. Rausch struck Funk and immediately stopped to render aid and notify 911.
No citations or criminal charges were issued or filed against Rausch, according to Grassman.
“It was a terrible tragedy that affected several families and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank all of those involved for their cooperation and we extend our sympathies to all involved,” said Grassman.
Responding to the crash were the Rusk County Medical Examiner, Rusk County Ambulance, Bruce Fire Department and Weyerhaeuser First Responders. Wisconsin State Patrol was requested to help with scene reconstruction.
