A 21-year-old man and two teenagers have been charged with the shooting death of a Sheldon couple appeared in Rusk County Circuit Court for an initial appearance hearing on Thursday, June 25.
Adam R. Rosolowski, 21, Sheldon, has been charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, one count of armed carjacking as a party to a crime, armed burglary as a party to a crime, one count of theft of movable property ($5,000-$10,000) as a party to a crime, one count of theft of movable property (special facts) as a party to a crime, one count of felony criminal damage to property as a party to a crime and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping. Each of his charges also have a repeater modifier.
If convicted, Rosolowski could be sentenced to a maximum of up to two life sentences plus 102.5 years incarceration or $190,000 in fines or both.
Joseph W. Falk, 17, Catawba, and Tristan G. Shober, 16, Phillips, have been charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, one count of armed carjacking as a party to a crime, armed burglary as a party to a crime, one count of theft of movable property ($5,000-$10,000) as a party to a crime, one count of theft of movable property (special facts) as a party to a crime, and one count of felony criminal damage to property as a party to a crime.
If convicted, Falk and Shober could be sentenced to a maximum of up to two life sentences plus 70.5 years incarceration or $180,000 in fines or both.
Due to the seriousness of the charges under Wisconsin state law, Shober will be tried as an adult despite being only 16.
Falk appeared Thursday, June 25, for an initial appearance hearing with defense attorneys Ryan Moertel and Matt Krische. Shober appeared with defense attorneys William Schembera and Kerry Kelm. Rosolowski was represented by defense attorneys Kirby Harless and Ryan Raymond.
Rosolowski is being held in Rusk County Jail on a $1,000,000 cash bond. Shober and Falk are both being held on a $500,000 cash bond.
According to the criminal complaint, during the early morning hours of June 7, Price County Dispatch made contact with Rusk County Dispatch to notify the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office they were attempting to locate Rosolowski, who had been involved in vehicle pursuits in Price County.
Rosolowski was arrested later that day in Price County and brought to the Price County Jail. While there, a Price County deputy noticed a red colored substance, that allegedly looked like blood, on Rosolowski’s pants. During the investigation, it was determined Shober and Falk were passengers in the pursuits.
At 4:39 p.m. that same day, the Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call from a man stating he had found his grandparents dead at their township of Marshall home.
Two Rusk County deputies arrived at the home and found a large amount of blood inside the home of Rosolowski’s grandparents, Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski. Both Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski were declared deceased from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
While deputies were at the scene, a neighbor arrived and reported having heard gunshots between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. the night before.
A Rusk County investigator and a special agent with the Division of Criminal Investigation interviewed Shober at the Price County Sheriff’s Office. According to the criminal complaint, on the morning of June 6, Falk picked up Rosolowski and Shober up and together they drove to Rusk County.
Shober told law enforcement they were headed to Rosolowski’s grandparents’s home and had brought with them three guns. Shober had a .40 caliber handgun, Falk had a 12-gauge shogun and Rosolowski had a black handgun.
Shober said Falk and Rosolowski entered the Rosolowski residence through an unlocked garage door, then into the basement to retrieve a speaker and some clothing. At first Shober stayed in Falk’s truck but then also went into the residence.
Rosolowski allegedly told Shober to watch for his grandparents and to yell if they arrived.
According to the criminal complaint, when Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski arrived, Shober allegedly yelled to the other men and all three of them snuck out a back sliding door and ran to a shed. After they smoked a cigarette, Shober returned to sit in the truck to listen to music.
After about 30-minutes, Shober told law enforcement he heard a gunshot and got out of the truck to see what was happening.
Shober admitted he saw Bonnie Rosolowski come out and was missing her jaw. Shober saw Bonnie Rosolowski attempting to close the door when he allegedly heard Rosolowski tell Falk to “shoot her” at which time Falk shot her through the door with his shotgun.
Shober admitted that during the drive to the grandparent’s residence, Rosolowski and Falk told him that they were planning to shoot Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski because Rosolowski believed his grandparents had messed up his life.
According to the criminal complaint, Shober was told to load Falk’s truck onto a trailer pulled by a white Cummins truck, however, once loaded they had the wrong truck keys and weren’t able to pull the trailer. When the three men left the residence, Falk was driving his truck, and Rosolowski was driving a black Cummins truck that he had taken from his grandparent’s home.
All of the guns were placed behind a seat in Falk’s truck, including a .22 and a 12-gauge shotgun from the Rosolowski’s residence.
Shober admitted that later that evening he was driving the stolen truck in Phillips with Falk and Rosolowki when they saw two squad cars. Shober reported he tried to pull over but Rosolowski wouldn’t let him, so he jumped out of the truck to walk to a friend’s house.
In an interview with a Rusk County investigator and a special agent with the Division of Criminal Investigation, Falk admitted he allegedly shot both Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski with his 12-gauge shotgun.
Falk told law enforcement he had shot Robert Rosolowski in the back of the head and had shot Bonnie Rosolowski through a doorway after she had been shot first by Rosolowski.
Falk admitted that after the shooting, he traveled around Rusk and Price counties with Rosolowski and was with Rosolowski during two separate police pursuits. Falk took the guns and put them in a car on his father’s property.
Falk told law enforcement that Shober had known what they were planning and that Shober was the “getaway driver,” according to the criminal complaint. Falk said Rosolowski allegedly told Shober he would give him $250 if Shober stayed with them and in the 90 minutes prior to the shooting, Shober never spoke up about not wanting to be involved.
Falk said prior to the shooting, he and Rosolowski discussed which guns to bring along; he was allegedly aware they were going to shoot the Rosolowski’s.
In an interview with a Rusk County investigator and a special agent with the Division of Criminal Investigation, Rosolowski initially claimed he hadn’t been in Rusk County for several months. However, later in the same interview he indicated he had been at his grandparents’ township of Marshall home at 9:30 p.m. on June 6.
Rosolowski admitted he went inside the residence to get clothing and a subwoofer. The criminal complaint alleges Falk wanted Robert Rosolowski’s truck and was upset he couldn’t get it. Rosolowski told law enforcement he saw his grandfather shot to death and his grandmother running around the home, bleeding from the mouth area.
Rosolowski told law enforcement he saw Falk shoot a shotgun through the door, striking his grandmother and to holding a .357 caliber while inside of the residence.
While being held in custody at the Rusk County Jail on June 9, Rosolowski requested to speak again with law enforcement. Rosolowski admitted to being inside the township of Marshall residence when Falk shot Robert Rosolowski and he admitted to firing two shots aimed at his grandmother’s head.
Rosolowski left the residence not knowing the extent of Bonnie Rosolowski’s injuries, but recalled seeing her bleeding from the mouth, left arm and right clavicle when he left the residence.
On June 12, Aftermath, a company specializing in trauma cleaning, provided an estimate for services of $52,964.33 for the damage to the residence from the shooting.
At the time of the incident, Rosolowski had an open bond in Rusk County Circuit Court signed April 27 with the condition that Rosolowski would have no contact with Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski and the condition that he would not commit any crime.
Rosolowski’s criminal history includes a fourth degree sexual assault conviction from February 2017, a possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime conviction from September 2017 and theft of movable property <= $2,500 from March 2020.
As co-defendents, Shober, Rosolowski and Falk will appear together for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 15 in Rusk County Circuit Court.
