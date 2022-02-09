By Luke Klink
Officials project it will cost up to $2.5 million to clean up hazardous electronics waste illegally disposed by 5R Processors when it was operating in Rusk County and other parts of the state. That is the amount being earmarked in a new bill recently introduced in the Wisconsin Legislature that seeks to make an appropriation and clean up after the now-defunct electronics recycler.
This bill requires the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to contract with third parties to perform any necessary assessment, collection, transportation and disposal of cathode ray tube glass and related waste generated from activities undertaken by 5R Processors and located at properties in Rusk, Price or Washington counties that are not owned by 5R Processors or its successors.
5R Processors is a former Wisconsin company in the electronics recycling business. The company utilized six locations in Wisconsin, including those in Ladysmith, Catawba, Glen Flora and West Bend, as well as one location in Tennessee, to store electronics it had collected. 5R is now out of business, but it has left behind millions of pounds of unprocessed and partially processed CRT glass and other electronics-related materials. CRT glass contains significant amounts of lead and is considered hazardous waste.
Before the advent of flat screen TVs and monitors that do not contain lead, crushed CRT glass had value as a recyclable item and could be sold to vendors. However, once the newer screen technology came online, CRTs lost all value and 5R had to pay money to downstream vendors to dispose of the leaded CRT glass.
5R’s customers included large public and private entities. These customers paid 5R, through the manufacturer-take-back program, over $9.6 million to recycle e-waste, including CRTs containing leaded glass.
According to court documents, 5R used a de-manufacturing technique whereby electronic equipment was taken apart manually and the parts sorted into commodities which then could be resold. 5R took in computer monitors and televisions that contained CRTs, which were broken down and the glass separated between “clean glass” that was sold as a commodity and “funnel glass” that had lead in it. Until 2011, 5R shipped the leaded CRT glass to vendors that were allowed to handle it, and 5R was charged for the disposal.
Senate Bill 890 was introduced by Wisconsin Senators Jerry Petrowski, Robert Cowles, Janet Bewley and Duey Stroebel. The bill is cosponsored by Wisconsin Assembly Representatives Jim Edming, Rick Gundrum and Beth Meyers.
Petrowski’s new bill creates a new continuing appropriation of $2.5 million from the segregated Environmental Management Account for this purpose. The balance in that account is projected to be $33.8 million at the end of fiscal year 2022, and the expenditure of these funds will not impact the federal maintenance of effort requirements from the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The bill was referred to the Legislature’s Committee on Natural Resources and Energy, which held a public hearing on Monday, Jan. 31.
Appearances were made by Petrowski, Rusk County Administrative Coordinator Andy Albarado and Ladysmith City Administrator Alan Christianson. Providing written testimony were Jessica Wildes and Mark Piotrowicz, both of the city of West Bend in Washington County in far southeastern Wisconsin.
“While most of the legal matters that arose from the situation have been resolved, what’s left behind is millions of pounds of electronic waste without a responsible party to clean it up. While this burden might ultimately fall on local governments and taxpayers, this would be a very unfair and perhaps unmanageable outcome,” Petrowski stated at the hearing.
Petrowski told the committee his office worked with the DNR to make this proposal as simple as possible for them to administer.
“I really believe this is the best available solution to a bad situation,” Petrowski said. “We’ve looked at a lot of ways we can solve this, and there really isn’t a good one.”
The lead glass mostly from picture tubes is broken into pieces, stored in tote bags, in semi trailers and on warehouse floors, according to Petrowski. In some cases local governments have not received rent payments from 5R for years as the company went bankrupt about 5 years ago.
“To accept the liability for that, they don’t have the money to do it. A lot of these local governments are stressed for funds, especially when you deal in the far northwoods, there aren’t a lot of opportunities there to accomplish this,” Petrowski testified.
Christianson told the committee the city’s economic development budget is very limited recently between $40,000 and $60,000 annually with continuing efforts to find employers to fill vacant spaces, create workforce housing and improve aging utility infrastructure.
“An expense of this magnitude put on the city taxpayers would certainly be a burden,” Christianson said.
Albarado told the committee the problem is not one the county neither created nor asked for, but it is one the county not must unfortunately contend with.
“We were hopeful that the actions pertaining to 5R would resolve the situation and address the waste, but it appears that is not going to happen,” Albarado said.
Albarado noted the financial burden, adding the trailers remain parked on city and county property.
“It is not the type of expense that a local government or municipality anticipates or has the budgets for,” Albarado said.
“Disposing of waste like this is not generally within that scope of work [on economic development efforts to advance the local economy], nor is it within the scope of work for the services the county delivers to its residents. Having to dispose of these items would be a burden on both of our local residents,” Albarado said.
5R’s owners and operators have been the subject of federal criminal prosecution for federal and state hazardous waste violations and other crimes.
Thomas Drake founded 5R in Wisconsin in 1988 and served as the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Drake was responsible for overseeing all aspects of 5R’s operations, including compliance with OSHA and federal and state environmental laws.
Bonnie Dennee started with 5R in 1997. She worked in various positions at 5R, including director of environmental, health, safety & certifications, and executive vice-president.
Jim Moss joined 5R in 2007, and became its president in 2010. As President of 5R, Moss was responsible for managing all plant operations.
Court documents allege that from 2011 to 2016, the defendants and others conspired to knowingly store hazardous waste such as broken and crushed CRT glass that contained lead at unpermitted facilities in Catawba and Glen Flora and Morristown, Tenn.; knowingly transport the hazardous waste without a required manifest and conceal the violations from state regulators in Wisconsin and Tennessee as well as auditors with a nationwide recycling certification program known as R2.
“It was further part of the conspiracy that as of November 2016, Moss, and other members of the conspiracy, caused 5R to accumulate and store over 1.3 million pounds of hazardous waste in the form of funnel glass and dirty glass at 5R’s unpermitted facilities in Wisconsin, and over 7 million pounds of hazardous waste in the form of funnel glass and dirty glass at its unpermitted facility in Tennessee,” a federal court document states.
Moss, a Ladysmith resident, now 62, was sentenced in November 2020 by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 18 months in federal prison for conspiring to store and transport hazardous waste without required permits and manifests, in violation of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, and with conspiring to evade the payment of employment taxes and income taxes to the IRS. Moss pleaded guilty to these charges. Moss started at 5R in January 2007 and became its President in 2010. As President of 5R, Moss was responsible for managing all plant operations, including shipping, receiving, trucking, sales, de-manufacturing, warehousing, accounting, and payroll.
At his plea hearing, Moss admitted to attempting to conceal the illegal storage and transport of the crushed leaded glass by various means, including: (1) changing the date labels on the containers; (2) hiding the containers by putting them inside semi-trailers and locking the trailer doors; (3) moving the containers to the back of the warehouse and stacking other pallets in front of them, making it impossible for regulators to see the boxes or inspect them; (4) storing the containers at a warehouse on Artisan Drive in Glen Flora, Wisconsin (known as the “Sunshine Building”), and not disclosing the existence of this warehouse, or its contents, to state regulators or R2 auditors; (5) storing the containers at 5R’s plant in Morristown, Tennessee in two warehouse spaces that did not have electricity or power, and which were referred to by 5R employees as the “dark side” and the “dark-dark side;” and (6) providing the state regulators with inaccurate inventory and shipping records for the leaded glass.
Moss also pleaded guilty to a conspiracy with others to defraud the IRS in the collection of employment taxes and income taxes for 5R and two other related companies, Wisconsin Logistic Solutions (WLS) and Pure Extractions. Moss and others failed to truthfully account for and pay over to the IRS all of the federal income taxes withheld from employees and FICA taxes due and owing to the United States for 5R, WLS and Pure Extractions, totaling $858,101.29.
Dennee, 66, a Phillips resident, was sentenced in January 2021 by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to five months in federal prison, followed by a three-year term of supervised release, for conspiracy to store and transport hazardous waste without required permits and manifests, in violation of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA). Dennee pleaded guilty to this charge in October 2020.
Co-defendant Thomas Drake, then 81, signed a plea agreement to this charge in December 2019, with counsel providing medical records his client suffers from dementia. A competency exam was scheduled. Drake died in April 2021.
Finally, co-defendant Kevin Shibilski, a former democratic Wisconsin State Senator who lives in Merrill, was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2020. The indictment against Shibilski included a hazardous waste storage charge, as well as eight counts of wire fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the IRS by not paying employment and income taxes. This federal criminal case remains open.
A federal civil case filed by Shibilski against his former business partners was dismissed, but he is now seeking civil damages in a circuit court case.
Shibilski alleges 5R business leaders used false books and records to lure investors for their waste recycling company, 5R Processors Ltd. Court filings claim, “Shibilski was a victim of a group of fraudsters who duped him into investing in 5R Processors by falsifying books and records which hid hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid tax liabilities and ongoing environmental schemes involving hazardous waste storage.”
Shibilski is seeking millions in damages, also claiming his former partners started a competing company to steal all 5R Processors’ assets including cash, equipment, confidential company data and customer lists shortly after receiving his investment funds. Shibilski’s attorney alleges in exchange, “These bad actors left Shibilski with nothing but the company’s debt.”
5R was registered as a collector and recycler under E-cycle Wisconsin from 2010 until 2014, when questions began to arise about its handling of CRT glass.
Petrowski told the committee he was told there area bout three companies in the state capable of taking the 5R waste. He added providing funding to the DNR to dispose of the material over providing grants to local governments was deemed the least expensive option with the greatest control and oversight.
“I would really like to thank the DNR for working with us to come up with something that hopefully will be acceptable to everyone,” Petrowski said.
5R had been leasing space from local government for its operations in Rusk County. When the company went out of business, the hazardous waste it was taking in for recycling was left behind on property jointly owned by the city and county. Local governments did not take back the properties from 5R.
“These are where the company left the trailers,” Albarado said. “I wouldn’t say [they were using the property] gratis, but they left the trailers on common property.”
Local governments, essentially, are now left with disposing of 5Rs hazardous waste in a responsible manner.
“The DNR has advised it because [the waste] is on our property it is something we have to deal with,” Albarado said.
Committee Chairman State Sen. Robert L. Cowles (R-Green Bay) asked if there could be input from the Environmental Protection Agency if this proposed new state legislation and funding are the only clean-up options available.
“It would help to have that letter saying this is it,” Cowles said.
Committee member State Sen. Robert Wirch (D-Somers) testified at the hearing Republican legislators often say regulation is hurting business and free enterprise. He asked what the DNR can do without going through the legislature.
“Here we have a case of private business is going to be ripping off the taxpayers to fix this terrible mess,” Wirch said. “This is just a shameful ripoff of the taxpayer.”
The hazardous waste was not spilled on soil, so there is no cleanup needed there, officials at the hearing said.
Wildes, the communications and economic development director for the city of West Bend, told the committee 5R Processors is the owner of record for 133 Oak Street, a dangerous and contaminated 105,000 square foot facility on a 7-acre parcel located in the heart of downtown West Bend. The site is surrounded by single-family homes and the Eisenbahn State Trail.
“Since 5R Processors acquired the site in October 2014, serious safety violations immediately followed. A Conditional Use permit granted in January 2015 to allow for solid waste collection, a recycling center, and retail sales was revoked after the organization neglected to meet building, fire and zoning codes. The facility ceased operations and, shortly after, became completely abandoned by 5R Processors,” Wildes said.
No taxes or assessments have been paid for this property since 2015, and there is $133,179.84 in outstanding back taxes and charges, according to Wildes.
The City of West Bend performs regular site safety checks which often result in our city staff boarding windows or doors to keep hazardous contents safely secured inside. The building has no heat or fire protection. In the last five years, the City of West Bend Police Department responded to 272 calls for service to the property. From trespassing, vandalism, drug use, sexual offenses, and other suspicious and illegal activities, this is a seriously dangerous and concerning property.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has placed a lien or deed affidavit/notice at this site associated with environmental cleanup obligations or costs. The DNR’s Bureau for Remediation and Redevelopment Tracking System website currently lists 60 actions and 38 documents related to environmental investigations of this property dated from 1988 to 2021.
“This site contains high volumes of hazardous chemicals and waste that could be accessible and threatening to the health of trespassers. The DNR and contracted parties are needed to perform the necessary assessment, collection, transportation, and waste disposal at this facility,” Wildes said. “This legislation will enable the City of West Bend to move forward in collaboration with the DNR to remediate this dangerous brownfield site, giving it a chance for future development.”
In a letter to Petrowski, Price County Board Chairman Robert Kopisch told the state senator Price County has been involved with properties owned by 5R Processors located in the Village of Catawba in Price County due to delinquent taxes since the 2015 property tax bill. The county generally takes delinquent properties through the “In Rem” proceeding that adjudicates the rights to a particular piece of property for every potential rights holder.
“However, when we become aware of any environmental issues, we assess the potential liability for the county before proceeding,” Kopisch wrote. “Due to the amount of environmental waste discovered on this property and the estimated cost to dispose of it, it was determined that a clean-up of the property is cost prohibitive for the County. Therefore, we have not proceeded with the In Rem process. We would very much appreciate financial assistance from the state to properly dispose of this waste and be able return the property to the tax rolls. Therefore, we wholly support the passage of SB890 which would provide the funding to do the necessary assessment, collection, transportation, and disposal of the waste located on this site.”
State DNR Waste and Materials Management Program Director Brad Wolbert told the committee the department does not have an existing program that can pay for the removal oft his material. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has evaluated the sites and determined they are not eligible for EPA-funded cleanup programs. Responsibility for removing these materials and ensuring the sites are safe from hazardous substances now lies with the current owners of the properties.
“The company has no net assets and there is no realistic possibility that the restitution ordered in the criminal cases would be enough to address the sites in question,” Wolbert said. “Cleaning up these properties would help to abate any environmental or public health concern and return the sites to productive use.”
Money appropriated under this bill would go to private contractors performing the cleanup under DNR oversight.
The amount in the bill is based on third-party contractor estimates compiled by the department as a part ofthe federal criminal investigation, according to Wolbert.
A property owner paid $1.1 million to clean up e-scrap abandoned by 5R Processors in Tennessee.
