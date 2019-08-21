Suspected gray wolf encounters killed three hunting dogs in Burnett County in recent weeks, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reported Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Service confirmed that wolves were responsible for the death of a cur hunting dog on Sunday, July 7, in the town of Blaine, Burnett County. The location is near Siren.
There were earlier reports of two other hunting dogs killed in Burnett County. Both locations were near the Burnett-Douglas county line in the northern part of Burnett County.
Of the 12 confirmed wolf-hunting dog killings confirmed by the DNR in 2019, the three in Burnett County are the closest to Barron County.
There were other killings reported this year in Forest, Price, Iron, Portage, Wood and Bayfield counties, according to the department’s “wolf depredation” website. A pet dog was also killed in Wood County.
For more information or to report a wolf attack, visit https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/wildlifehabitat/wolf/dogdeps.html/
