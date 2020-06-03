A Memorial Day weekend crash involving a vehicle and a UTV in Rusk County killed one person and left another victim hospitalized in critical condition.
The crash occurred at about 11 p.m., Monday, May 25, on County I, near Mae West Road, north of Tony. The incident was initially reported as a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.
Shanae Zillmer died Wednesday, May 27, from injuries she received in the crash.
Wayne Zillmer is in critical condition, an official said.
The name of the teen driver was not released.
When deputies arrived they located a vehicle parked south of the crash scene and a UTV in the southbound lane facing north with its lights on. Deputies also located two injured subjects in the ditch near the UTV at this location.
The injured were identified as Wayne Zillmer, 47, and Shanae Zillmer, 38, both of Tony.
They were not in the UTV at the time of the crash, but instead standing next to it when they were struck.
The Zillmers were taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.
A 16-year-old female driver of the car was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Dispatch records show the 16-year-old driver reported the crash, stating she was traveling on County I when she came upon a UTV with bright lights. She reported she went into the ditch and her windshield is shattered and she has glass all over herself.
The caller reported she believed she may have struck the two subjects who were laying on the ground.
A deputy advised there are two subjects with “extreme medical conditions.”
A medical helicopter was auto-launched, but the aircraft was unable to fly due to weather conditions. Fixed wing aircrafts from Mayo Hospital and Valley Medical also were unable to fly due to an approaching storm.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Office reported an advanced medical ambulance would respond to Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
The crash remains under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff’s office and Wisconsin State Patrol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.